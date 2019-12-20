Same Looks Same Grade: Identical Twins From Bungoma Score Similar Grade in KCSE

Juma Mulongo and Stacy Mukhwana attained simmilar grades in the released 2019 KCSE results

They scored similar marks in the 2015 KCPE examinations

The indistinguishable from birth got A- from St Brigids High School, Trans Nzoia and they aspire to study dentistry

The identical Stacy Mukhwana and Shirley Mulongo have surprised many by getting the same grade in KCSE examinations. This comes four years after they scored the same marks on KCPE 2015.

The more than looks identical twins amazed many by scoring 408 marks in 2015 after-which they joined the same secondary school.

The two both scored grade A- (74 points) in the 2019 KCSE results released on Wednesday December 18.

The two attributed their success to hardwork and prayers from their parents. They added that the school principal and the deputy principal formed the better part of their motivation.

They aspire to join the University of Nairobi and pursue dentistry