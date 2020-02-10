Home News Sarah Cohen in court again over forged will
Sarah Cohen in court again over forged will

By Richard M Adrian
sarah
Sarah Wairimu

Sarah Cohen, the widow of the slain businessman Tob Cohen, has accused her sister-in-law of presenting a fake will in court. Sarah Wairimu claims that they hired an expert document examiner who confirmed that the will was a forged.

According to reports, Sarah Wairimu did not get a dime from the will which Mr Cohen left his family.

The will

In September last year Lawyer Chege Kirundi said that; he had released the will to Cohen’s family and that what they do with it is up to them. He added that he opened the will in his chambers and read it to Cohen’s family as the law requires. The lawyer stated that Ms Cohen had said that she would contest the will at the high court.

Emmanuel Kenga, retired commissioner of police and forensic experts, said that; the late Cohen did not sign the will. The signature did not match with past signatures that dated back to 1995.

Sarah Wairimu wants Cohen’s sister, Gabrielle investigated. Sarah requested the court to grant her an opportunity to cross-examine her regarding; credibility, authenticity, drafting, validity and chain of possession of the forged will.

Sarah also wants the court to disqualify Lawyer Dunstan Omari and his law firms from representing the Cohen family. She said that the reason behind the request; is because Omari is a witness in her murder case.

State counsel Catherine Mwaniki noted that the state would investigate the forgery allegations. She added that the investigations could only take place outside of the case as neutral arbitrators.

Cohen’s death

Tycoon Cohen died as a result of several blows to the head inflicted by a blunt object. Postmortem results revealed that a blow to the right side of the head is what killed him. In September 13th 2019; detectives found Cohen’s body in an underground water tank at his kitisuru home close to two months after his body was reported missing.

After Cohen’s disappearance, his wife told her friends that Cohen left home to travel to Thailand to seek medical attention. Mr Patrick Kariuki, the last person that played golf with Cohen, said that Sarah had made up the story.

The pathologist said that; some of his body parts had already decomposed and were maggot-infested. Tob Cohen was buried in September 24th 2019 at a Jewish Cemetery in Nairobi.

Sarah Wairimu

The court freed Sarah, the prime suspect on a cash bail of 2 million ksh. Justice Mutuku said that the prosecution had not provided compelling reasons to deny her bail. However, before her release, the court asked her parents to sign a testimonial stating that they would accommodate her.

