Sarah Cohen makes attempt to secure her late husband’s billions

The widow of late Dutch billionaire Tob cohen has made an attempt to secure her late husband’s billions. Sarah Cohen has filed an application to prevent her sister in law and other relatives from accessing Tob Cohen’s investments.

Sarah Cohen’s lawyer, Philip Murgor, has asked the court to give an order to the the registrar of births and deaths. He wants the court to order him not to release Tob Cohen’s death certificate to his sister, Gabrielle Van Straten.

Sarah Cohen said that Tob Cohen’s relatives want to ensure that she does not get any part of the inheritance. Additionally, she said that she and Tob Cohen owned the property jointly.

Mistrial

Sarah Cohen is currently facing murder charges. She wants the court to declare her case a mistrial. The prosecution accuses her of kidnapping and murdering her husband. Sarah said that her entire case is built on hearsay and that it is a mere attempt to have her disinherited.

According to Sarah, the people who murdered Tob Cohen are people that Tob knew. She also alleged that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is protecting them.

“The people who murdered him wanted to grab our Ksh 500 million matrimonial home in Kititsuru, Nairobi. They plotted my arrest then colluded with investigators to implicate me after dumping his body in a septic tank,” Sarah Cohen said.

In his will, Tob Cohen left 50% of his estate to his sister, 25 % to his nephew, and another 25% to his niece.

Further demands

Sarah Cohen wants the court to compel DPP Noordin Haji and the DCI to release her palatial home with her case ongoing until the court determines it. Additionally, she wants Inspector General of police Hillary Mutyambai to release Kshs 500 million to her for the maintenance and repair of the Kitisuru home.

The court is yet to give a ruling on Sarah Cohen’s recent application.