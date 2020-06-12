Saumu Mbuvi confirms wedding date

The daughter to Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko recently confirmed that she and her Senator boyfriend had set a wedding date. Saumu Mbuvi has been dating the Lamu Senator, Anwar Lotiptip, for over a year.

The two will walk down the aisle soon. Saumu chose not to give the actual date for now, but it is clear that that they will wed very soon. Governor Sonko’s office also refused to provide intimate details of the upcoming wedding.

Saumu is the firstborn daughter to Governor Mike Sonko. She is the mother of two beautiful daughters.

Saumu broke the news of her upcoming wedding via her Insta-stories. She shared a video of her and Lamu Senator Anwar Lotiptip. Saumu went to caption the video as “wedding date confirmed.”

Her beautiful daughters

The two lovebirds started seeing each other in early 2019. On 8th March 2020, Saumu gave birth to their bouncing baby girl.

“Today morning, we were blessed with a beautiful baby girl. And it still happens to be my first born’s birthday as well as Women’s day. I am more than grateful to God for all His blessings,” Saumu posted on her social media pages.

Saumu expressed how happy she was and wrote captions to express her love for her newborn daughter.

“The day I became a mother way the most magical day of my life. My princess, your birthday will always be an exceptional day for me. On this day, I wish that every day of your life brings new happiness to you. Have a wonderful birthday, my baby doll! Mama loves you,” she wrote.

Saumu’s firstborn daughter is from her previous relationship with Benson Gatu. Both of her daughters share a birthday. The governor’s daughter confirmed that her last relationship was abusive and that she was glad she walked away.

The Lamu Senator seems to have swept her off her feet. Harusi tunayo!