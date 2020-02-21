Sauti Sol’ Bien explains Crystal’s exit from Sol Generation

Sauti Sol lead singer Bien-Aime Baraza has revealed that Sol Generation record label’s first lady Crystal Asige no longer works under the label.

Speaking during an interview with Kiss 100, Bien explained that the record label and the songbird came into some complications but the split between the two parties was amicable.

The former Upper Hill High School alumni went on to state that the label was happy with what it had achieved with her through the one year she was with the label as people now knew her as an artist.

“We are not working with Crystal anymore as a label. We just came into so many complications. But the split was amicable and we are glad with what we did with her for a year. I think people know Crystal now though Sol Generation, those who didn’t,” he explained.

Bien went on to state that the label put her in a place where she could grow musically before stressing out that the label was not looking for replacements but other girls who can also be featured on the same platform.

Bien went on to stress out that he was looking for artists who can perform with live bands as Sauti Sol is a live-act performing group. Bien revealed that Nviiri the Storyteller Bensoul and Kaskazini all who are signed under the Sol Generation record label are preparing to launch their new albums.

Here is the full interview: