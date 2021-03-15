School heads announce early closure of schools, cite lack of funds as the reason

As Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education(KCSE) and Kenya Certificate of Primary Education(KCPE) exams draw closer, headteachers have announced that they would close schools early, starting 15th March. They cited lack of funds as the reason for the early closure.

The headteachers revealed that they encountered problems purchasing examination materials. They noted that the government had not released Ksh15 million education funds.

Both secondary and primary schools need to have closed down by 19th March to pave the way for the national examinations. However, headteachers have argued that they will close early because they do not have the funds to keep students in schools.

“We have not received the money. The principals who have spoken with me said they would start closing schools as early as today if the government does not send money to their accounts,” Kahi Indimuli, the Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association chairman, said.

“School heads that I have spoken with said they could not keep the children in schools any longer. The government promised to release the final tranche of 25 percent by the end of February, and we are still waiting,” he added.

George Magoha, the Education CS, had promised to release the funds to schools last week.

“We will release the money next week to schools. Therefore, no one should try to cause panic or anxiety,” Magoha said at the time.

Unfortunately, schools have not received any money. This poses a great challenge since schools need it for preparation of the national examinations. KCPE examinations will start on 22nd March and KCSE examinations will start on 25th March.