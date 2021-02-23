School heads claim KCPE and KCSE exams may not take place

Barely four weeks to students sitting national exams, school heads have raised an alarm that the schools are not well-prepared to tackle the KCPE and KCSE exams.

The headteachers revealed that the Ministry of Education had not released the balance of capitation funds. School heads normally use the funds to purchase examination-related materials.

According to the school heads, they are unable to purchase chemicals, and other requirements as the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) specifies. Therefore, practical exams may be a challenge.

Other school heads have argued that they have not upgraded laboratories. Additionally, they cannot pay workers who help the students conduct tests. Board of Management (BOM) teachers and support staff have also not received salaries for several months.

“We have not yet received the 24 per cent balance as promised by the government. Schools may not be able to get the KNEC’s specimen once they send us the list,” Kahi Indimuli, the Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (KESSHA) National Chairman, said.

“We have been patient enough, but now, we have decided to raise an alarm that the current state will affect the national examinations. Our teachers have not also been paid yet; we depend on them to prepare the candidates for the exams,” he added.

Education CS George Magoha recently defended his Ministry against those demanding more money. He argued that school heads have the responsibility to ensure they use funds they receive appropriately.

“Please use this money appropriately. This money belongs to the children, and God will punish you severely if you use it for anything else,” he said at the time.