Schools set to reopen in September

The much-awaited presidential address of June 6th finally came to pass. The president addressed the nation on various contentious issues, one of them being schools reopening.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said that the Ministry of Education would present the new school calendar in August.

The president also said that schools would start reopening gradually in September. Nevertheless, he did not comment on the exam dates.

The Ministry of Education will also come up with safety protocols to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The World Health Organization recently released new guidelines on schools reopening.

“Sick students, teachers, and other staff should not come to school, schools should enforce regular hand washing with safe water and soap, alcohol rub/hand sanitizer or chlorine solution and, at a minimum, daily disinfection and cleaning of school surfaces,” the report reads.

The guidelines also state that schools should ensure that students sanitize.

Lost time

Schools have remained closed since 15th March because of the Covid-19 pandemic. If schools reopen in September, students would have lost a total of 17 weeks.

Universities and other institutions of higher learning will also reopen in September.

Plan

The president advised learning institutions to plan with the schools’ health staff and local authorities. He also said that local authorities would have to be on the lookout for anyone showing Covid-19 symptoms.