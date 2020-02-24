Security nawalipa jameni – Rue Baby ejects Akothee from her birthday party (Video)

Kenyan model Rue Baby left her friends laughing after she ejected her mother and songstress Akothee from her birthday party that she held on Saturday night at Golden Ice Bistro along Mombasa Road.
In a video seen by Kenyan news.co.ke, the Akothee Safaris C.E.O who was also at the same club decided to gatecrash the party. She is seen walking towards her daughter’s VIP area where the two embraced each other.
The two then started dancing together in the awe of Rue Baby’s friends before all of a sudden the daughter called on her bodyguards to remove her mother from her party claiming that she was not invited.
Security, she was not invited. Security, please. Nawalipa jameni. Atolewe. Mum bye,” Rue Baby is heard giving instructions to her security details.
Akothee then insisted on staying at her daughter’s birthday party asking her why she was kicking her out of her party despite dancing together. She finally agreed to walk away as the security managed to secure her another VIP place.
In her response to the incident, Akothee wished Rue Baby a happy birthday before noting that despite her daughter ejecting her from her birthday party, it was all good as she also had fun
Here is the video:
No one can stop rege 🤸🤸I am the one who went under the knife, While I was giving birth there was no one to give me advice on how to breast feed or change napkins, so I will not expect anyone to teach me the correct way of bringing up a child, I am raising my children both in church and on the streets, so nothing surprises them 🤷♂️, no one will flaunt car keys or bottles of champagne for them and they go like ( ohhhh my God ) this is the life 🧞♀️, I know money from a man tastes better, gifts from men feels good, but it should be a choice and not a need! I am doing my part as a mother ,the rest is their choices , whom they want to date and where they want to go is not my problem, as long as they are happy & safe 💪💪my mum was the baddest bitch in terms of disciplinary , but I still messed up , jumped from one club to the other , I invited myself though,she dint allow me on her table , but was all good, I had fun my love @rue.baby @veshashaillan @fancy_makadia I love you @chriskirwa @goldenicebistro_