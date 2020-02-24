Security nawalipa jameni – Rue Baby ejects Akothee from her birthday party (Video)

Kenyan model Rue Baby left her friends laughing after she ejected her mother and songstress Akothee from her birthday party that she held on Saturday night at Golden Ice Bistro along Mombasa Road.

In a video seen by Kenyan news.co.ke, the Akothee Safaris C.E.O who was also at the same club decided to gatecrash the party. She is seen walking towards her daughter’s VIP area where the two embraced each other.

The two then started dancing together in the awe of Rue Baby’s friends before all of a sudden the daughter called on her bodyguards to remove her mother from her party claiming that she was not invited.

Security, she was not invited. Security, please. Nawalipa jameni. Atolewe. Mum bye,” Rue Baby is heard giving instructions to her security details.

Akothee then insisted on staying at her daughter’s birthday party asking her why she was kicking her out of her party despite dancing together. She finally agreed to walk away as the security managed to secure her another VIP place.

In her response to the incident, Akothee wished Rue Baby a happy birthday before noting that despite her daughter ejecting her from her birthday party, it was all good as she also had fun

Here is the video: