Senate invites public to submit views on Coalition Bill

The Senate has invited members of the public to submit their views on the controversial Coalition Political Party.

This follows the formal introduction of the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the House on Tuesday.

Speaker Lusaka referred the Bill to the House Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee to conduct public participation.

Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye invited the interested members of the public to submit their written memoranda between today and Wednesday next week.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Article 118 of the Constitution and Standing Order 140 (5) of the Senate Standing Orders, the Committee now invites interested members of the public to submit any representations that they may have on the Bill by way of written memoranda,” Nyegenye said in a notice published on Wednesday.

The memoranda may be sent by email at the address: [email protected] and copied to the committee via [email protected]

The public has until Wednesday, 5 pm, January 19, 2022, to submit their views.

The panel chaired by Nyamira senator Okong’o Omogeni (Nyamira) will hold public hearings on the Bill on Thursday and Friday next week.

The sessions will run from 9 am to 5 pm on both days.

“The hearings will be held at the Senate Chamber, Main Parliament Buildings, Nairobi,” the notice reads.

On Tuesday, Omogeni divulged that besides publishing the notice, the committee will also write to specific entities to appear before it to give their views.

They include the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, the registrar of political parties, Law Society of Kenya, Political Parties Liaison Committee and Kenya National Human Rights Commission.