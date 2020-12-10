Home News Senator Kabaka's family breaks silence on senator's health status
News

Senator Kabaka’s family breaks silence on senator’s health status

By Connie Mukenyi
Senator Kabaka's family breaks silence on senator's health status
Machakos senator Kabaka

Machakos senator Boniface Kabaka’s family on Thursday the 10th of December 2020 broke silence on the politician’s health status.

The family confirmed that their kin is still admitted at the Nairobi Hospital and is fighting for his dear life at the ICU.

They further dispelled rumors surrounding the senator on whether he is alive or dead. The family also pleaded with Kenyans to stand with them spiritually by praying for their unwell kin.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua also reiterated the family’s words, further confirming the senator is alive.

However, he noted that the senator’s health is worrying since he is still in the ICU. According to Mutua, senator Kabaka’s health has not improved since the medics admitted him to the hospital.

The governor also called out malicious people spreading false rumors on the senator’s death. Instead, Mutua urged Kenyans to respect and support the family during this difficult time.

Senator Kabaka’s misfortune.

Police reports indicate Senator Kabaka was rushed to hospital on the 4th of December 2020 after he collapsed at a Kiliamani apartment.

Senator Kabaka was in the company of a woman, Esther Muli, when this incident happened. Muli is a teacher at Mathemba High School in Kathonzweni, Makueni county.

The senator allegedly started complaining of a severe headache and asked Muli to give him some paracetamol. However, his condition did not improve, and Muli had to call the management, who then rushed him to the Nairobi Hospital.

The police had arrested Muli and wanted to prosecute her for attempted murder. However, she regained her freedom on Wednesday, the 9th of December 2020.

This was after a government chemist analyzed samples of Kabaka’s vomit and established that there was no trace of poisoning.

Court records reveal that Senator Kabaka drove himself to the upmarket Kilimani apartment and checked himself in at 2 PM. Together with Muli, the senator ordered some food from the nearby 3Dee Restaurant before things took a turn for the worst.

Related news

Blind singer, pastor vows not to be intimidated as he continues to call out bad leadership

News Alfred Kiura -
Renowned blind singer and pastor Reuben Kigame has sworn that he will not be intimidated by powerful people in the country as he continues...
Read more

BBI signatures presented to IEBC reduced

News Connie Mukenyi -
Signatures presented by the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Secretariat to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) were slashed on Thursday the 10th of...
Read more

Uhuru launches Sh1.9B temporary floating bridge

Business Stanley Kasee -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has officially launched the Liwatoni Pedestrian Floating Bridge in Mombasa County, set to serve locals for 5 years. The 800-meter floating bridge...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Cyberpunk 2077 is released without Portuguese dubbing on Xbox

Tech news kenyan -
Cyberpunk 2077 it finally reached the market, but it already presents a serious problem in the first minutes. The game does not...
Read more

Seth Panyako declares nurses’ strike on even for a year if...

News Chuoyo Protus -
Kenya National Union of Nurses Secretary-General Seth Panyako has stated that nurses will remain on strike for a year if need be. Speaking to Radio...
Read more

4 Common and Frequent Ear Problems

Health kenyan -
The ear is one of the human senses that functions to hear. Therefore, ear health is very important to maintain. But not...
Read more

Magoha to announce final directive of KCPE exams

News Tracy Aime -
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha will finally make the announcement as to whether the government will do away with KCPE exams. This announcement follows a...
Read more

Akothee narrates how her kids were accused of being in Illuminati...

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Singer Akothee has for the first time opened up on how her kids were accused of being in Illuminati because she went to visit...
Read more

How to manage all your email addresses in Gmail?

Tech news kenyan -
Use Google webmail to manage and use all your email addresses from a single interface. Like many Internet users, you probably have several e-mail...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke