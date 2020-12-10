Senator Kabaka’s family breaks silence on senator’s health status

Machakos senator Boniface Kabaka’s family on Thursday the 10th of December 2020 broke silence on the politician’s health status.

The family confirmed that their kin is still admitted at the Nairobi Hospital and is fighting for his dear life at the ICU.

They further dispelled rumors surrounding the senator on whether he is alive or dead. The family also pleaded with Kenyans to stand with them spiritually by praying for their unwell kin.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua also reiterated the family’s words, further confirming the senator is alive.

However, he noted that the senator’s health is worrying since he is still in the ICU. According to Mutua, senator Kabaka’s health has not improved since the medics admitted him to the hospital.

The governor also called out malicious people spreading false rumors on the senator’s death. Instead, Mutua urged Kenyans to respect and support the family during this difficult time.

Senator Kabaka’s misfortune.

Police reports indicate Senator Kabaka was rushed to hospital on the 4th of December 2020 after he collapsed at a Kiliamani apartment.

Senator Kabaka was in the company of a woman, Esther Muli, when this incident happened. Muli is a teacher at Mathemba High School in Kathonzweni, Makueni county.

The senator allegedly started complaining of a severe headache and asked Muli to give him some paracetamol. However, his condition did not improve, and Muli had to call the management, who then rushed him to the Nairobi Hospital.

The police had arrested Muli and wanted to prosecute her for attempted murder. However, she regained her freedom on Wednesday, the 9th of December 2020.

This was after a government chemist analyzed samples of Kabaka’s vomit and established that there was no trace of poisoning.

Court records reveal that Senator Kabaka drove himself to the upmarket Kilimani apartment and checked himself in at 2 PM. Together with Muli, the senator ordered some food from the nearby 3Dee Restaurant before things took a turn for the worst.