Senator Kihika, MP Ngunjiri arrested while visiting London.

Nakuru County Senator Susan Kihika and Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri were on 20 February 20, 2021, arrested shortly after their planned meeting was disrupted by police who were deployed to the venue.

Kihika and her team that is allied to Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Movement (UDA) were welcomed with cans of teargas during a visit to the London ward in Nakuru County.

The team’s convoy that was carrying DP William Ruto’s Nakuru trusted man MP Kimani Ngunjri and Senator Susan Kihika had managed to navigate its way through the county to London ward.

They were accompanied by Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie popularly known as KJ and his Nyali counterpart Mohamed Ali alias Moha Jicho Pevu.

They were expected to hold a campaign rally to drum up support for Nzuki Wachira who is eyeing the London MCA seat.

Through her social media pages, the Senator revealed that the police had sealed off the venue of a planned meeting in the area.

She said that she thought campaigning was about convincing the voters not using police force.

Ngunjiri confirmed their arrest saying that they were not given any reason for their arrests and they were not told where they were being taken to.

There was an exchange of words between the politicians and the police officers with one side claiming that the meeting was illegal and the other part maintaining that it was abiding with the Public Order Act.

Kihika argued that they had given notice prior to their planned meeting blaming a female police officer for refusing to produce it.

“We gave the notice to hold this meeting today. A female officer, that Kaptembwe OCS has that letter and she has refused to produce it. We have a video of her receiving the letter,” Kihika said.

Kihika and the UDA team have been vigorously campaigning for Wachira with the outspoken Senator during a rally on Friday 19 urging the voters to choose Wachira.

She explained that when people work together, they not only win, but they also can make the world better for everyone.

The London MCA seat fell vacant in November last year when the MCA at the time MCA Sammy Mbugua passed away in Nakuru War Memorial Hospital while receiving treatment.

Reports stated that the late MCA had been diagnosed with liver and pancreas failure before he later developed breathing complications.