Senator Kipchumba Murkomen terms CCTV footage of Kenei a hoax

Majority leader in the senate Kipchumba Murkomen has said the CCTV footage released by DCI George Kinoti, on the events that occurred at the Deputy President’s office a hoax.

The senator said the video was released to divert attention. He instead insisted that the Director of Criminal Investigation must instead focus on finding the real criminals.

After local television stations aired the CCTV footage, Murkomen in a series of tweets accused the DCI of leaving out the real culprits and focusing on the DP’s office and Echesa.

“We want justice for Kenei. We want the truth. DCI must stop coverup. Who are the two foreigners that accompanied Echesa? Are they mercenaries for hire? What is their mission in Kenya & DP’s office? Why aren’t they arrested? Who was communicating with Kenei (Safaricom data must be there),” he commanded.

The outspoken senator threw vilifications on how the detectives carried out the investigations. Murkomen demanded they should focus on the scene of the crime where Kenei’s body lay dead.

“DCI spent the afternoon discussing Harambee Annex and shared nothing concerning the scene where Kenei got killed? Where are the pictures of the scene taken by DCI officers? Why DCI officers moved the body and later returned to the house? DCI must stop the drama and tell us who killed Kenei,” he beckoned further.

Why is the DCI hiding the forensic/ballistic & govt chemist reports? What is he hiding? Was there an attempt to transfer the head of ballistic department at DCI? And If so Why? Kenyans want to know the truth. — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) March 5, 2020

Murkomen, Ruto’s close confidant accused the detectives of hiding forensic evidence from government chemists.