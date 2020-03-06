Home News Senator Kipchumba Murkomen terms CCTV footage of Kenei a hoax
News

Senator Kipchumba Murkomen terms CCTV footage of Kenei a hoax

By Laiza Maketso

Majority leader in the senate Kipchumba Murkomen has said the CCTV footage released by DCI George Kinoti, on the events that occurred at the Deputy President’s office a hoax.

The senator said the video was released to divert attention. He instead insisted that the Director of Criminal Investigation must instead focus on finding the real criminals.

After local television stations aired the CCTV footage, Murkomen in a series of tweets accused the DCI of leaving out the real culprits and focusing on the DP’s office and Echesa.

“We want justice for Kenei. We want the truth. DCI must stop coverup. Who are the two foreigners that accompanied Echesa? Are they mercenaries for hire? What is their mission in Kenya & DP’s office? Why aren’t they arrested? Who was communicating with Kenei (Safaricom data must be there),” he commanded.

The outspoken senator threw vilifications on how the detectives carried out the investigations. Murkomen demanded they should focus on the scene of the crime where Kenei’s body lay dead.

“DCI spent the afternoon discussing Harambee Annex and shared nothing concerning the scene where Kenei got killed? Where are the pictures of the scene taken by DCI officers? Why DCI officers moved the body and later returned to the house? DCI must stop the drama and tell us who killed Kenei,” he beckoned further.

Murkomen, Ruto’s close confidant accused the detectives of hiding forensic evidence from government chemists.

Previous articleSouth Africa latest in Africa to confirm Coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

South Africa latest in Africa to confirm Coronavirus

Chuoyo Protus -
South Africa has become the seventh African country to record the Coronavirus case. South Africa follows Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria and Egypt in confirming...
Read more
News

Kenyans demand justice for Kenei

Chuoyo Protus -
Kenyans have demanded that the DCI gives an in-depth investigation into the murder of officer Kenei Kipyegon. Kenei was found dead on February 20th in...
Read more
News

Legislative proposal to prevent single magistrates from handling children’s cases

Tracy Nabwile -
Unmarried magistrates may be locked out of handling children's cases soon. This will happen if the National Assembly adopts a new legislative proposal. Peter Kaluma,...
Read more
15,284FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Senator Kipchumba Murkomen terms CCTV footage of Kenei a hoax

News Laiza Maketso -
Majority leader in the senate Kipchumba Murkomen has said the CCTV footage released by DCI George Kinoti, on the events that occurred at the...
Read more

South Africa latest in Africa to confirm Coronavirus

Health Chuoyo Protus -
South Africa has become the seventh African country to record the Coronavirus case. South Africa follows Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria and Egypt in confirming...
Read more

Kenyans demand justice for Kenei

News Chuoyo Protus -
Kenyans have demanded that the DCI gives an in-depth investigation into the murder of officer Kenei Kipyegon. Kenei was found dead on February 20th in...
Read more

Legislative proposal to prevent single magistrates from handling children’s cases

News Tracy Nabwile -
Unmarried magistrates may be locked out of handling children's cases soon. This will happen if the National Assembly adopts a new legislative proposal. Peter Kaluma,...
Read more

Parliament security overhaul amid global threats

News Erick Flavour -
Speaker National Assembly Justice Muturi yesterday outlined strict measures to strengthen the security inside and outside Parliament in a move that would limit MPs...
Read more

Hussein Mohammed set to return to TV after leaving Citizen

News Connie Mukenyi -
Celebrated news reporter Hussein Mohammed is set to grace our TV screens soon. The news presenter announced his departure from Citizen TV via Twitter leaving...
Read more

The classy lady

Lifestyle Pat Kay -
Official wear is one of the fashion trends that will never grow old. One can rock an official outfit with a touch of casual...
Read more

Kenyans lose millions of shillings through the Goldenscape greenhouse scheme

News Laiza Maketso -
Upon its inception, Peter Wangai, the CEO for Goldenscape greenhouses, promised agribusiness enthusiasts good returns from their produce. He pulled masses with phrases like “Use...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke