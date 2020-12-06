Senator Malala urges DP Ruto, ODM leader Raila to return favor and support Mudavadi in 2022 general elections.

Kakamega County Senator Cleophas Malala has asked Deputy President William Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga to return the favor to the Luhya community by supporting Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi in the 2022 general elections.

Speaking during the burial of the late Matungu Member of Parliament Justus Murunga, the Senator said that the Luhya community has been loyal to the two, and now it was time for them to show their appreciation by supporting the ANC party leader.

“For the longest time, we (Luhyas) have been so loyal to you for a very long time; we know inside your heart you love us. For this reason, I urge you to humbly return the favor to the Luhya community by supporting Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi,” said Malala.

He also appreciated President Uhuru Kenyatta, Musalia Mudavadi, Raila, and DP William Ruto for bringing Kenyans together explaining that if it were not for the “Handshake” the country would be in chaos.

Malala also urged the ODM party and other parties to follow what President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party did in Msambweni Constituency by not fielding a candidate in the area’s parliamentary by-elections.

He asked them to preserve the Matungu parliamentary seat for ANC party

Murunga’s widow, Christabel while giving her speech hinted that she could run for the seat.

Late last month, the Senator while addressing Usain Gishu residents asked Kenyans to support Musalia Mudavadi in the coming general elections if the country is to be united.

He added that William Ruto should shelve his Presidential ambitions as he is too young and can wait for the next elections.

He explained that once the ANC leader gets the Presidential seat, DP Ruto will be given other jobs that will ensure that he will also lead the country one day.

In September this year, Mudavadi made it clear that was not going to support anyone as he was ready to run for the country’s top seat.