Home News Senator Malala urges DP Ruto, ODM leader Raila to return favor and...
News

Senator Malala urges DP Ruto, ODM leader Raila to return favor and support Mudavadi in 2022 general elections

By Alfred Kiura
Senator Malala urges DP Ruto, ODM leader Raila to return favor and support Mudavadi in 2022 general elections.

Kakamega County Senator Cleophas Malala has asked Deputy President William Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga to return the favor to the Luhya community by supporting Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi in the 2022 general elections.

Speaking during the burial of the late Matungu Member of Parliament Justus Murunga, the Senator said that the Luhya community has been loyal to the two, and now it was time for them to show their appreciation by supporting the ANC party leader.

“For the longest time, we (Luhyas) have been so loyal to you for a very long time; we know inside your heart you love us. For this reason, I urge you to humbly return the favor to the Luhya community by supporting Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi,” said Malala.

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Kakamega Senator Cheophas Malala. Senator Malala urges DP Ruto, ODM leader Raila to return favor and support Mudavadi in 2022 general elections.

He also appreciated President Uhuru Kenyatta, Musalia Mudavadi, Raila, and DP William Ruto for bringing Kenyans together explaining that if it were not for the “Handshake” the country would be in chaos.

Malala also urged the ODM party and other parties to follow what President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party did in Msambweni Constituency by not fielding a candidate in the area’s parliamentary by-elections.

He asked them to preserve the Matungu parliamentary seat for ANC party

Murunga’s widow, Christabel while giving her speech hinted that she could run for the seat.

Late last month, the Senator while addressing Usain Gishu residents asked Kenyans to support Musalia Mudavadi in the coming general elections if the country is to be united.

He added that William Ruto should shelve his Presidential ambitions as he is too young and can wait for the next elections.

He explained that once the ANC leader gets the Presidential seat, DP Ruto will be given other jobs that will ensure that he will also lead the country one day.

In September this year, Mudavadi made it clear that was not going to support anyone as he was ready to run for the country’s top seat.

Related news

Ruto to revive Bishop Margaret Wanjiru’s multi- million project

News Stanley Kasee -
‘Jesus is Alive Ministries’ Bishop Margaret Wanjiru was on Sunday, December 6, a blessed servant after Deputy President William Ruto visited her church. Speaking from...
Read more

Thika businessman resurfaces after missing for 2 months

News Stanley Kasee -
Missing Thika businessman Julius Gitau who is popularly known as Moniker Gitau wa Mali, resurfaced on Sunday, December 6, after he went missing two...
Read more

Medical workers announce strike

News Tracy Aime -
Following an announcement that medical workers will go on strike, there is a looming crisis in the country. The medical workers are demanding more...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Uhuru reacts after Bishop blasts BBI

News Connie Mukenyi -
Worshippers experienced an awkward moment after CITAM bishop David Oginde on Saturday the 5th of December threw shade on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)...
Read more

Serie A: Juventus tears up and offers Torino

football kenyan -
On the occasion of the tenth day of Serie A, Juventus welcomed Torino to the Allianz Stadium for a derby which promised to...
Read more

Ruto to revive Bishop Margaret Wanjiru’s multi- million project

News Stanley Kasee -
‘Jesus is Alive Ministries’ Bishop Margaret Wanjiru was on Sunday, December 6, a blessed servant after Deputy President William Ruto visited her church. Speaking from...
Read more

Liga: FC Barcelona fall on the lawn of promoted Cadiz!

football kenyan -
Opposed to the promoted Cadiz this Saturday evening (12th day of La Liga), FC Barcelona recorded its fourth defeat of the season in the...
Read more

Ranitidine and Omeprazole, What’s the Difference?

Health kenyan -
Ranitidine and omeprazole are both drugs that can both be used to treat gastritis (ulcer) or other diseases related to stomach acid, such as...
Read more

The country that is creating ‘islands’ to keep from disappearing

World kenyan -
The artificial island of Hulhumalé was built using millions of cubic meters of sand pumped from the seabed Image: Hassan...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke