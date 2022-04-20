Senator Nyamunga, Ouda lose in Kisumu ODM primaries

Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda and nominated Senator Rose Nyamunga were floored in ODM primaries held on Tuesday.

Ouda became the first MP in Nyanza to be defeated in the nominations.

He was trounced in the hotly contested nominations by businessman and philanthropist Joshua Oron.

Oron emerged victorious after garnering 6,842 votes against the MP’s 5,362.

Oron thanked his supporters and urged losers to join hands and rally behind him to help consolidate votes for Raila Odinga presidential bid.

He said elections come and go and people should remain united and committed to the party.

Nyamunga was thrashed by Tom Ojienda who clinched the senatorial ticket.

Ojienda garnered 39, 336 votes against Nyamunga’s 18,319.

Former Education assistant minister and Muhoroni MP Ayiecho Olweny got 10, 794 votes, emerging third.

In Muhoroni constituency, the incumbent Onyango Koyoo defeated five other contestants to clinch the ticket.

Koyoo got 4,043 votes followed by Hezron McObewa(3,317) and former majority leader Samuel Ong’ow(1,081).

He lauded the people of Muhoroni for bestowing their trust in his leadership. Koyoo pledged to complete ongoing projects and implement new ones.

In the Kisumu East, Nicholas Oricho emerged the winner after beating three other opponents.

Oricho got 4,533 votes against his main opponent James Mwamu who got 2,626.

He will now face the incumbent Shakeel Shabir, who will defend the seat as an independent aspirant.

In Nyakach, MP Aduma Owuor won the ticket against six aspirants.

Aduma got 3,893 votes to emerge victorious, former MP Daima Ochieng managed 3,000 votes.

Former Kisumu deputy governor Ruth Odinga will fly the ODM flag in the county woman representative race.

Ruth won the ticket after garnering 23,665 votes against her closest challenger Rose Omondi who managed 13,685.

Many MPs from Kisumu captured the ODM tickets since most of them were not subjected to the nominations.

The primaries were not conducted in Seme, Kisumu West and Nyando where ODM was alleged to have issued direct tickets.

In Kisumu West, the ticket was allegedly given to Rosa Buyu. In 2013, Olago defeated Buyu after he defected to Ford Kenya.

Seme MP James Nyikal and his Nyando counterpart Jared Okelo were not subjected to nominations with sources saying they bagged direct tickets.

Governor Anyang Nyong’o who eyes to defend his seat was also not subjected to primaries. Former Kisumu Central MP Ken Obura anticipated to face Nyong’o for the ticket.

