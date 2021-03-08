Senator Omanga causes a scene at NCIC offices

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga caused chaos at the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) offices.

The incident occurred after she stormed into the offices claiming the commissioners had kept her waiting for long.

She proceeded to unleash a tirade at the NCIC officers, asking them why they kept her waiting for more than one hour.

“We have sat waiting for more than one hour. It would help if you had instead given us timelines so that I could have reported here at noon instead of 11 am,” lamented Omanga.

Omanga and ten other politicians received a summon from NCIC for purportedly fueling political violence in the recently completed Kabuchai and Matungu by-elections.

Chris Wamalwa of Kiminini, Benjamin Washiali of Mumias East and Msambweni lawmaker Feisal Bader honoured summons to appear before NCIC commissioners.

Other summoned lawmakers include Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, Mt Elgon MP Fred Kapondi, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, and Homa Bay woman representative Gladys Wanga.

NCIC chairman Samuel Kobia unveiled the list recently. He noted that all leaders who propagated violence would receive maximum disciplinary action.

“We will ensure all those responsible for ethnic contempt ad hate go to jail. As they await prosecution, e will ensure they never hold a seat in this country,” stated Kobia.

Bribery claims and chaos marred the recently concluded Matungu and Kabuchai by-elections.