Separate isolation centers for medical workers as state hires 500 more doctors

Chief Administrative Secretary for Health Dr. Mercy Mwangangi on Wednesday said that the government would employ 500 more doctors to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking today during the daily briefings on Coronavirus, Mwangangi stated that more medical workers would enhance the capacity and safety of the country to deal with the disease and that the government would enhance the training of more staff to help combat the virus.

“We continue to train the different carders of personnel to be able to handle the different aspects in terms of dealing with this global pandemic,” said the CAS.

She further added that the government was setting up separate quarantine centers across the country for the health workers as an incentive for their work.

She, however, did not reveal the specific institutions that would be utilized for this drive.

“Medical workers tremendous help in the country’s fight against the virus, we appreciate them,” she added.

These remarks came after seven additional Covid-19 cases were confirmed today, making a total of 179 cases in the country.

She stated that the seven cases were from the results of 305 samples that were tested in the past 24 hours.

The CAS said that the government was working on measures to develop a home-based nursing protocol for Coronavirus patients.

Health Director-General Dr. Patrick Amoth stated that the government was looking forward to treating mild cases of the virus at home instead of quarantine facilities. He added that once that is done, the counties would be braced for the management of the mild cases at home.

Amoth further said that the government would organize for testing on the 14 or 15th days for those under quarantine, after which individuals who test negative would be allowed to go home.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe last week asked the hospitals to hire 1000 more medical personnel within one week.

These are measures put in place to prepare for the unknown as the global total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases soars past 1.4 million, with over 86,000 deaths.