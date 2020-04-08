Home News Separate isolation centers for medical workers as state hires 500 more doctors
News

Separate isolation centers for medical workers as state hires 500 more doctors

By Erick Flavour
Health CAS Dr. Mercy Mwangangi

Chief Administrative Secretary for Health Dr. Mercy Mwangangi on Wednesday said that the government would employ 500 more doctors to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking today during the daily briefings on Coronavirus, Mwangangi stated that more medical workers would enhance the capacity and safety of the country to deal with the disease and that the government would enhance the training of more staff to help combat the virus.

“We continue to train the different carders of personnel to be able to handle the different aspects in terms of dealing with this global pandemic,” said the CAS.

She further added that the government was setting up separate quarantine centers across the country for the health workers as an incentive for their work.

She, however, did not reveal the specific institutions that would be utilized for this drive.

“Medical workers tremendous help in the country’s fight against the virus, we appreciate them,” she added.

These remarks came after seven additional Covid-19 cases were confirmed today, making a total of 179 cases in the country.

She stated that the seven cases were from the results of 305 samples that were tested in the past 24 hours.

The CAS said that the government was working on measures to develop a home-based nursing protocol for Coronavirus patients.

Health Director-General Dr. Patrick Amoth stated that the government was looking forward to treating mild cases of the virus at home instead of quarantine facilities. He added that once that is done, the counties would be braced for the management of the mild cases at home.

Amoth further said that the government would organize for testing on the 14 or 15th days for those under quarantine, after which individuals who test negative would be allowed to go home.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe last week asked the hospitals to hire 1000 more medical personnel within one week.

These are measures put in place to prepare for the unknown as the global total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases soars past 1.4 million, with over 86,000 deaths.

Previous articleWema sepetu confesses she still misses Kanumba

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Wema sepetu confesses she still misses Kanumba

Stanley Kasee -
Tanzania Actress Wema Sepetu joined thousands of fans in remembering the life of the late bongo actor Stephen Kanumba who died eight years ago. The...
Read more
News

Coronavirus halts Waiguru’s impeachment process

Tracy Nabwile -
The High Court suspended the impeachment proceedings filed against governor Anne Waiguru. It cited the effects of the coronavirus pandemic as one of its...
Read more
News

KEMRI provides tech to allow for COVID-19 mass testing When it comes to mass screening of the COVID-19 virus, Kenya still faces its share...

Laiza Maketso -
When it comes to mass screening of the COVID-19 virus, Kenya still faces its share of setbacks. However, thanks to KEMRI’s innovation, there’s light...
Read more
15,512FansLike
3,430FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Separate isolation centers for medical workers as state hires 500 more doctors

News Erick Flavour -
Chief Administrative Secretary for Health Dr. Mercy Mwangangi on Wednesday said that the government would employ 500 more doctors to help fight the Covid-19...
Read more

Wema sepetu confesses she still misses Kanumba

Entertainment Stanley Kasee -
Tanzania Actress Wema Sepetu joined thousands of fans in remembering the life of the late bongo actor Stephen Kanumba who died eight years ago. The...
Read more

Netizens spark the internet as they search for mates with the single ladies challenge on Twitter

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Everyone is keeping to themselves in quarantine mode due to the global pandemic, coronavirus. With many youngsters being single, loneliness has been a tough...
Read more

Coronavirus halts Waiguru’s impeachment process

News Tracy Nabwile -
The High Court suspended the impeachment proceedings filed against governor Anne Waiguru. It cited the effects of the coronavirus pandemic as one of its...
Read more

KEMRI provides tech to allow for COVID-19 mass testing When it comes to mass screening of the COVID-19 virus, Kenya still faces its share...

News Laiza Maketso -
When it comes to mass screening of the COVID-19 virus, Kenya still faces its share of setbacks. However, thanks to KEMRI’s innovation, there’s light...
Read more

Expect heavy rainfall in the next 7 days

News Tracy Nabwile -
April has always been the peak of the rainy season in Kenya. The Kenya Meteorological Department has given a warning that some parts of...
Read more

Africans ousted from restaurants in China amid coronavirus fears

Africa news Laiza Maketso -
Africans in Guangzhou, China’s southern city, received some rather shocking experience. Residents and businesspersons of African descent were evicted from their apartments and hotels...
Read more

Lancets steer off report stating 17 MPs tested positive for COVID-19

News Laiza Maketso -
Pathologists from Lancet Laboratories in Kenya dismissed reports indicating 17 members of parliament tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus. The laboratories mostly conduct tests...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

Africa newsBreaking newsBusiness NewsCounty NewsEntertainmentFeaturedHealthJobsLifestyleLocal newsNewsPoliticsRadioSports NewsTechnologyTravel / Tourism / CultureTVVideos
Corona Virus Update

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke