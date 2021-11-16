Seven wardens arrested! Matiang’i says jailbreak abetted by laxity, incompetence

“We will not only go the direction investigations will point us but we will act resolutely to ensure this kind of recklessness does not happen again because it exposes our people,” Matiang’i said.

“Definitely, there is a certain level of irresponsibility we have to deal with in this particular case.”

The CS who was flanked by principal secretaries Karanja Kibicho and Zeynab Mohammed (Correctional Services), the Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai, DCI boss George Kinoti and Commissioner General of Police Wycliffe Ogallo.

“We have gone to the place where the escape allegedly happened, and we have formed certain opinions. We don’t want to discuss that because we don’t want to interfere with the work that the DCI is doing,” Matiang’i said.

He said the government will protect whistle-blowers who will volunteer information that could lead to the rearresting of the prisoners.

The escapees are described as armed and dangerous.

“We are all mobilized and we have sent messages across the country and all exit and possible movement points out of the country. We are going to conduct a massive manhunt for those three. We have to get them,” Matiangi said.

“And we are going to get them.”

The CS however urged Kenyans not to panic over the latest mysterious escape of dangerous prisoners saying security teams were on high alert and had managed to pre-empt many of the planned terror attacks.

Abikar was charged and convicted in 2019 over his links to Al-Shabaab and for abetting the Garissa University attack of April 2015 that left 148 people dead.

Odhiambo was arrested in 2019 for trying to join the Somali terror group.

Akhulunga was arrested in 2012 over a foiled attack on Kenya’s parliament and charged with possessing explosives, ammunition and firearms.