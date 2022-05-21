Shock after man poisons three-year-old daughter before dying by suicide



[iStockphoto]



Police are investigating an incident where a man poisoned his daughter before taking his own life at a local pub in Piai village, Kirinyaga county.

The man had taken his three-year-old daughter on a day out to a local lodging, where he ordered food for the girl, which he then laced with what is believed to be poison.

Police reports indicate that the man allegedly booked a room, took his daughter there and served her the poisoned food.

He then proceeded to the facility’s alcoholic and beverage section where he consumed a few drinks before allegedly hanging himself. His body was discovered by workers who also found the girl’s body in the room.

Area police boss Daniel Kitavi said preliminary investigations pointed to a small bottle that was recovered in the room and whose contents might have been used to kill the girl. Mr Kitavi did not reveal the names of the victims as the family is yet to be notified about the incident.

He said police are yet to establish what might have prompted the man to commit the heinous act. The police boss revealed the deceased was married to a police officer stationed within the county.

Mr Kitavi also disclosed that the man lived with his two children in Wang’uru town.

The man is said to have separated with the girl’s mother due to a domestic dispute.

“Investigations are ongoing on what might have caused him to commit the heinous act,” he said.

The bodies were taken to Kerugoya referral hospital awaiting postmortem.