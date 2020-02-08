Home News Shock as racist Chinese man is seen caning a Kenyan employee for...
News

Shock as racist Chinese man is seen caning a Kenyan employee for lateness

By Connie Mukenyi
Racist Chinese hed chef caning a Kenyan

A video of a racist Chinese man caning a Kenyan man was recently leaked.

The Chinese man is a hotel manager at the Chez Wou Restaurant, an upscale hotel in Kileleshwa Nairobi.

The Kenyan man who was assaulted goes by the name Simon Oseke. He is a waiter at the hotel.

Kenyans are outraged by this video doing rounds on social media.

The unidentified Chinese man is seen treating Simon like a child. He asks Oseke to lay on the ground before caning him.

The reason Simon was receiving the strokes was that he was late that day.

The racist Chinese head chef proceeds to ask Simon where he prefers to be caned.

Surprisingly, the young waiter requests his superior to cane him quickly so that the process may end.

His boss then proceeds to him in his ribs.

To the amusement of many, the superior hit the waiter two strokes. Simon is seen writhing in pain after the corporal punishment is administered.

Chinese hotel manager captured on camera caning Kenyan employee for being late

A regular occurrence in the hotel

While one would expect anyone saw this to intervene and help Simon out, this seems not to be the case. From the video, Simon’s colleagues watch from a distance as he is caned like a little boy.

From their reaction, caning seems like a reasonable thing at this upscale Chinese restaurant.

However, one of them recorded the video to expose the racist head chef.

Simon reported the matter at the Kileleshwa Police Station where he got a P3 form. The case is currently under investigation.

The Chinese restaurant prematurely fired Oseke after the latest caning incident. He had put up with the racism and brutality for six months.

Cases of Kenyans getting discriminated in their own country are getting more frequent. However, despite the complaints filed, these cases are still on the rise with many going unreported.

Although the logical reaction would be to leave, many are stuck at such humiliating jobs to sustain their lives. The high state of unemployment has led many to tolerate almost everything.

However, these racist acts are inhumane and should not be tolerated.

The Chinese are notorious for disrespecting Kenyans. A Chinese man was recently deported after hurling insults at President Uhuru Kenyatta. He is seen in the video referring to Kenyans as monkeys.

However, many felt punishments administered for racism were not sufficient. According to netizens, the Chinese guy who slandered and abused Kenyans should have been jailed before deportation.

Previous articleThis is what it means to fall in love

RELATED ARTICLES

News

FGM fight still ongoing, teens to launch I-Cut app in March

Richard M Adrian -
As the world celebrated the Zero Tolerance FGM day on 6th February, five girls were busy finishing up on their I-cut app. The girls;...
Read more
Health

Nairobi Women CEO steps aside over patients’ exploitation claims

Stanley Kasee -
The Nairobi Women’s hospital Chief Executive Officer has stepped aside to allow investigations on patients' exploitation claims. The CEO, Dr. Felix Wanjala, has taken that...
Read more
News

Gor Mahia falter against Sofapaka as Wazito pick rare win

Chuoyo Protus -
Gor Mahia failed to build on their lead at the top of the table after falling to a 3-1 loss against Sofapaka. Meanwhile, Wazito...
Read more
15,167FansLike
3,439FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Shock as racist Chinese man is seen caning a Kenyan employee for lateness

News Connie Mukenyi -
A video of a racist Chinese man caning a Kenyan man was recently leaked. The Chinese man is a hotel manager at the Chez Wou...
Read more

This is what it means to fall in love

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
To love or to be loved is a common phrase used to emphasise the beauty of the emotion. Stomach butterflies often characterise these strong feelings....
Read more

FGM fight still ongoing, teens to launch I-Cut app in March

News Richard M Adrian -
As the world celebrated the Zero Tolerance FGM day on 6th February, five girls were busy finishing up on their I-cut app. The girls;...
Read more

Nairobi Women CEO steps aside over patients’ exploitation claims

Health Stanley Kasee -
The Nairobi Women’s hospital Chief Executive Officer has stepped aside to allow investigations on patients' exploitation claims. The CEO, Dr. Felix Wanjala, has taken that...
Read more

Gor Mahia falter against Sofapaka as Wazito pick rare win

News Chuoyo Protus -
Gor Mahia failed to build on their lead at the top of the table after falling to a 3-1 loss against Sofapaka. Meanwhile, Wazito...
Read more

Former Papa Dennis boss Sadat Muhindi speaks after the artist’s death

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Maliza Umasikini record label Chief Executive Officer (C.E.O) Sadat Muhindi has spoken after the death of his former signee, award-winning gospel singer Papa Dennis. Kenyans...
Read more

Hand to mouth mzungu’s stuck at the coast homeless

County News Richard M Adrian -
A white person in Kenya is considered a goldmine. A well known British national in Mtwapa, Peter is one of the few homeless white...
Read more

Kenyans flock the parliament to pay final respects to the late President Moi

News Richard M Adrian -
Kenyans queued along city hall awaiting to view the Late Mzee Moi's body. Former jubilee Vice-chairman said that Moi's death had unified the country...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke