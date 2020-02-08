Shock as racist Chinese man is seen caning a Kenyan employee for lateness

A video of a racist Chinese man caning a Kenyan man was recently leaked.

The Chinese man is a hotel manager at the Chez Wou Restaurant, an upscale hotel in Kileleshwa Nairobi.

The Kenyan man who was assaulted goes by the name Simon Oseke. He is a waiter at the hotel.

Kenyans are outraged by this video doing rounds on social media.

The unidentified Chinese man is seen treating Simon like a child. He asks Oseke to lay on the ground before caning him.

The reason Simon was receiving the strokes was that he was late that day.

The racist Chinese head chef proceeds to ask Simon where he prefers to be caned.

Surprisingly, the young waiter requests his superior to cane him quickly so that the process may end.

His boss then proceeds to him in his ribs.

To the amusement of many, the superior hit the waiter two strokes. Simon is seen writhing in pain after the corporal punishment is administered.

A regular occurrence in the hotel

While one would expect anyone saw this to intervene and help Simon out, this seems not to be the case. From the video, Simon’s colleagues watch from a distance as he is caned like a little boy.

From their reaction, caning seems like a reasonable thing at this upscale Chinese restaurant.

However, one of them recorded the video to expose the racist head chef.

Simon reported the matter at the Kileleshwa Police Station where he got a P3 form. The case is currently under investigation.

The Chinese restaurant prematurely fired Oseke after the latest caning incident. He had put up with the racism and brutality for six months.

Cases of Kenyans getting discriminated in their own country are getting more frequent. However, despite the complaints filed, these cases are still on the rise with many going unreported.

Although the logical reaction would be to leave, many are stuck at such humiliating jobs to sustain their lives. The high state of unemployment has led many to tolerate almost everything.

However, these racist acts are inhumane and should not be tolerated.

The Chinese are notorious for disrespecting Kenyans. A Chinese man was recently deported after hurling insults at President Uhuru Kenyatta. He is seen in the video referring to Kenyans as monkeys.

However, many felt punishments administered for racism were not sufficient. According to netizens, the Chinese guy who slandered and abused Kenyans should have been jailed before deportation.