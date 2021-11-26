Shun leaders who thrive on hate and incitement, DP tells Rift supporters

DP William Ruto (centre) addressing Mauche residents, Njoro, Nakuru County. November 25, 2021. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to embrace peace and tolerance ahead of next year’s polls.

Dr Ruto spoke during a tour of Nakuru County with stopovers in Njoro, Molo, Kuresoi North and Kuresoi South constituencies which have been poll violence hotspots.

While drumming support for his presidential bid under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party at Kihingo in Njoro, Ruto said he will lead peace campaigns in the region.

“Rift Valley will be a valley of peace in the coming elections. We should not entertain politics of division and incitement,” said Ruto.

At Mauche, Ruto claimed some politicians were inciting Kenyans against each other in their pursuit for power.

“Some former legislators have made careers out of inciting Kenyans. Their time is up. We made a covenant in Nakuru that never again shall we lose lives and property on account of political competition,” said Ruto.

He challenged politicians seeking elective seats to base their campaigns on policies without mudslinging each other.

“Any leader who is worth their salt should not incite his people. Worthy leaders should be competing on policies geared towards growth and unity,” he added.

Ruto, who has been critical of the Jubilee administration’s borrowing spree, drummed up support for his bottom-up strategy saying it will redeem the country’s economy.

“We want to empower Kenyans by creating more jobs. This will help us end the dependency on foreign loans,” said Ruto. He criticised Jubilee Party leadership for backing ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid, saying it is a let-down to supporters who had confidence in the party and its leaders.

“It is a shame that the party had to look for a person from outside as their preferred pick for 2022. This is an insult on the millions of people who voted for Jubilee in 2013 and 2017,” said Ruto.