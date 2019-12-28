Home News Sigh of Relief for Patients as Doctors Get Back to Work at...
Sigh of Relief for Patients as Doctors Get Back to Work at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Hospital

By Fredrick Musila

When the doctors’ strike commenced on the 6th of December, no practitioner and health expert was willing to go back to work not until their demands were met.

But, today, the situation witnessed was different. Medical practitioners, doctors, pharmacists, and dental unions in Kisumu have a reason to breathe a sigh of relief from now onwards.

The over three weeks strike had seen the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital coming at a standstill, with no doctors patrolling the poignant corridors and patients left neglected.

In an earlier statement, the doctors agreed that all their demands had to be met before they would consider going back to work.

Alphonse Ouya and Nyanza Branch KMPDU chairperson Dr. Kevin Osuri signed the work agreement that stated The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board, County Government of Kisumu, and the Nyanza Branch have for a long time been engaging on efforts to make sure that the implementation of the CBA with specific reference to the promotion of doctors is reached.”

Previous, the ministry had stated that all doctors and medical practitioners to pick up their promotional letters from the County department of health. And failure to do that will lead to termination of contracts.

Also, there will be a press conference to be held at the County Headquarters on Monday the 30th at 10 am that will see KMPDU and CGK put transparency to the agreement. The strike has so far seen over 250 doctors down their tools in a bid to air their agonies. Dr Osuri stated that in the last two years, no doctor had been promoted.

This is however, not the first time civil servants and ministries have failed to reach an agreement concerning the work-related agreement. The president of the Republic of Kenya has been pleading with the doctors in Kisumu to go back to work.

