Sikutaki – Maureen Waititu tells baby daddy Frankie to move on

Kenyan content creator cum YouTuber Maureen Waititu has called out her baby daddy Frankie and told him to move on.

Through her Youtube channel, Waititu claimed that contrary to what many may believe, she does not want her baby daddy back. She further asked the fitness trainer to move on, seeing he already has another family.

According to Maureen, Frankie does not respect her nor their two kids.

“THOSE PEOPLE SAYING AM JUST BITTER AND THAT I WANT FRANKIE BACK, I DON’T. I KNOW WHAT I WANT. I DO NOT WANT SOMEONE WHO DOES NOT RESPECT ME NOR MY KIDS. I AM IN A HAPPY PLACE, MY BUSINESS IS DOING OK, AND I AM OK.”

Maureen further questioned why Frankie kept dragging her into his business. She bluntly stated that her baby daddy is the one who needs to move on.

“IF I AM THE ONE WHO NEEDS TO MOVE ON WHY DO YOU KEEP DRAGGING MY NAME DOWN WITH YOU? YOU DON’T HAVE TO DRAG ME DOWN FOR YOU TO RISE.”

Maureen and Frankie broke off barely a year ago over irreconcilable differences. Before their breakup, the two served us couple goals through their youtube channel.

However, their relationship ended, and Frankie moved on with lawyer cum socialite Corazon Kwamboka. They had their first child together months ago.

Maureen, on the other hand, has not yet gotten herself into a new relationship. She admitted in the past that her breakup made her suicidal and depressed. However, she managed to pull herself together and now claims she has moved on from her past with Frankie.

The youtuber, however, maintains that she will not allow Frankie to see his kids. According to her, she does not find it right to grant him access, yet he does not provide for them financially.