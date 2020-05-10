Silvia Romano: Italian aid worker kidnapped in 2018 finally freed

Italian aid worker Silvia Romano, who was kidnapped in Kilifi 18 months ago, has finally been freed.

Italian Prime Minister (PM) Guiseppe Conte announced the good news, thanking the intelligence services, and welcoming Silvia back to Italy.

“Silvia Romano has been freed. I thank the men and women of the external intelligence service. Silvia, we await for you in Italy!” PM Conte wrote on his official Twitter account.

Here is the tweet in Italian language:

Silvia Romano è stata liberata! Ringrazio le donne e gli uomini dei servizi di intelligence esterna. Silvia, ti aspettiamo in Italia! — Giuseppe Conte (@GiuseppeConteIT) May 9, 2020

More news about where Silvia was in captivity and the circumstances she was freed on were not given, but according to the Italian news agency ANSA, Romano is now in Mogadishu.

Romano worked for an Italian charity group, Africa Milele, before he was seized in November 2018.

No group claimed responsibility for Romano’s kidnapping.

Residents reported that the 23-year-old was seized from a guesthouse in Chakama, a border town on the Kenyan coast.