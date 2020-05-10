Home News Silvia Romano: Italian aid worker kidnapped in 2018 finally freed
News

Silvia Romano: Italian aid worker kidnapped in 2018 finally freed

By Edwin Ginni
Italin aid worker Silvia Romano.
Silvia Romano: Italian aid worker who was abducted in November 2018 while in Kenya has finally been freed.

Italian aid worker Silvia Romano, who was kidnapped in Kilifi 18 months ago, has finally been freed.

Italian Prime Minister (PM) Guiseppe Conte announced the good news, thanking the intelligence services, and welcoming Silvia back to Italy.

“Silvia Romano has been freed. I thank the men and women of the external intelligence service. Silvia, we await for you in Italy!” PM Conte wrote on his official Twitter account.

Here is the tweet in Italian language:

More news about where Silvia was in captivity and the circumstances she was freed on were not given, but according to the Italian news agency ANSA, Romano is now in Mogadishu.

Romano worked for an Italian charity group, Africa Milele, before he was seized in November 2018.

No group claimed responsibility for Romano’s kidnapping.

Residents reported that the 23-year-old was seized from a guesthouse in Chakama, a border town on the Kenyan coast.

