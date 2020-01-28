Singer Victoria Kimani launches hair business

Kenyan Nigerian-based songstress Victoria Kiamani has ventured into hair business, launching her new brand dubbed Kimani Luxury Braid.

The Do What You Do singer took to her social media page to share the news with her fans. She stated that she had been thinking for a long time of a product that would bring new life into Kenyan ladies and settled for the braids.

The singer who was once signed by Nigerian record label Chocolate City added that ladies will have over twenty different types of colors and sizes to choose from.

Kimani released her first hit song Mtoto under Chocolate City record label. She released her first album dubbed Safari in 2016. She later released Afropolotian EP last year.

An EP[ Extended Play record], is a musical recording that contains more tracks than a single but is usually unqualified to be called an album.