Six people arrested for disrupting Karua’s political meetings in Kirinyaga last week

Azimio la Umoja runningmate Martha Karua. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Six people have been arrested for allegedly throwing stones at Azimio la Umoja presidential running mate Martha Karua’s caravan in Kagumo, Kirinyaga County, last week. 

Kirinyaga Central Deputy County Commissioner Daniel Ndege said the six were suspected of being part of a group that engaged in hooliganism and tried to disrupt Ms Karua’s political rally. 

Ms Karua’s convoy experienced some resistance at Kagumo market and Kerugoya and Kutus towns.

“There were some youths that decided to engage in uncalled for behaviour in Kagumo, Kerugoya and Kutus. We have them and we are still following leads to nab more,” said Mr Ndege.

The administrator urged parents to warn their children against engaging in hooliganism or being used by politicians to disrupt meetings.

“The government is on the look out. Anyone engaged in hooliganism will be arrested and charged in a court of law. Parents should advise their children to keep out of trouble,” said Mr Ndege. 

He said pulling down campaign posters is also a crime and warned of impending arrests over the same.

This comes after Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho ordered Kirinyaga County Commissioner Moses Ivuto  to arrest those engaged in campaign hooliganism.

