Menu
Search
News

Six people die in separate road accidents in Naivasha

Date:


A  policeman and two security men ferrying cash were killed in a road accident in Naivasha. [Antony Gitonga, Standard] 

Six people including a police officer died along the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu Road this morning in two separate accidents.

In the first accident, a security van transporting cash to a local bank collided head-on with a trailer near Jikake IDP camp, killing a police officer and two security guards.

In the second incident near Mai Mahiu town, three youths died on the spot after a motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a car.

Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru said the bodies have been taken to Naivasha Sub-County Hospital mortuary.

Road Accident

Head-on Collision

Previous articleExamination results of 441 students cancelled- Magoha

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Examination results of 441 students cancelled- Magoha

kenyan -
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has said that...

Chelsea: first big shot of the blues for Thomas Tuchel

kenyan -
Third in the Premier League before crossing swords with...

How to check your KCSE exam results

kenyan -
Candidates who sat the 2021 Kenya Certificate of...

The whole of Europe is snapping up Darwin Núñez, Benfica’s crack!

kenyan -
Courted by the biggest names in Europe and author...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Examination results of 441 students cancelled- Magoha

News 0
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has said that...

Chelsea: first big shot of the blues for Thomas Tuchel

football 0
Third in the Premier League before crossing swords with...

How to check your KCSE exam results

News 0
Candidates who sat the 2021 Kenya Certificate of...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.