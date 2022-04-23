Six people die in separate road accidents in Naivasha



A policeman and two security men ferrying cash were killed in a road accident in Naivasha. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]



Six people including a police officer died along the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu Road this morning in two separate accidents.

In the first accident, a security van transporting cash to a local bank collided head-on with a trailer near Jikake IDP camp, killing a police officer and two security guards.

In the second incident near Mai Mahiu town, three youths died on the spot after a motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a car.

Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru said the bodies have been taken to Naivasha Sub-County Hospital mortuary.