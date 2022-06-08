Social media, political parties hinder accuracy, say journalists

With mainstream media like television and newspapers not being the only source of information, it is becoming increasingly difficult to counter fake news and misinformation.

This was among the key issues that emerged during a session on elections, media and information integrity organised by the Media Council of Kenya and the Katiba Institute on Tuesday.

With 61 days till the August 9 elections, media practitioners said the alternative media has made it difficult to set the right agenda.

David Omwoyo, MCK CEO, said that this particular election season is difficult to cover because of the evolving nature of the media.

Omwoyo said now more than ever transparency and accountability of the election process is anchored on access to information.

“We need to give the media tools to isolate the right information from the wrong. We need to build the capacity which goes beyond training and remind the media about ethics to ensure the privileges of the consumer are protected,” he said.

Social media is a fast form of getting information and occasionally, journalists also fall prey to misinformation and end up reporting the same to the public.

Journalists and media houses are required to put forth the correct message and uphold the highest ethical and professional standards.

Linus Kaikai, director of strategy and innovation at Royal Media Services, said it is important for the media to audit what they air or publish now more than ever.

He said that the media tends to drop its watchdog role very close to the elections.

“Right now, we the media are doing less and less accountability because we fear to be seen as partisan or not impartial,” he said.

That, he said, makes it hard to ask difficult questions and stretch the limits that journalism allows for.

“We need to remember that in the standing of public interest, that is what we are mandated to do. We need to question, we need to push society in the right direction,” he said.

He said part of the problem facing the shaping of the correct agenda this election season is competing narratives from political parties.

“The handling of communication and media has become integral to the election season as parties now have former journalists handling their communication,” he said.

These competing media messages, Kaikai said, create contorted narratives that make the media look like the enemy of certain parties.

To prepare journalists to cover the coming polls in an objective and transparent manner, the Council has been partnering with media houses across the country.

Roselyne Obala, a council member said MCK is still conducting robust training with journalists countrywide.

“So far, we have managed to train 1400 journalists. Initially, we had targeted over 1800 journalists to be trained,” she said.

Omwoyo further said that it is vital for the Media to be reminded about the principles of integrity in information sharing in order to remain true to its mandate.

Christine Nkonge, executive director of Katiba Institute said the media should ensure the information being passed to the masses is truthful.

“The media provides information, gives a platform for candidates to voice their ideas besides being the public watchdog during elections,” she said.

She said that the 2010 constitution was transformative and aspirational.

She said that for the Constitution to achieve its full role of transformation, then accountability should be a priority.

“We need accountable governance, free flow of information, an engaged citizenry and a robust media if we are to achieve the dream of the Constitution 2010,” she said.