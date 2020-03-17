Home News Social Media Trends for 2020 and Beyond: An Insanely Massive Guide
News

Social Media Trends for 2020 and Beyond: An Insanely Massive Guide

By Laiza Maketso

To say, the majority of people spend most of their time on social platforms won’t be wrong. Presently, the world is a global village, and social media trends keep improving each year. In today’s world, social media has become an essential aspect of people’s daily lives.

In light of this, businesses and marketers have taken the opportunity to target their audience through the various available platforms.

However, a clear social media marketing strategy will help you stand out from your peers. This article highlights some social media trends that will help you from 2020 going forward.

Ephemeral Content Will Continue to Gain Popularity

Ephemeral content involves stories that appear for a short time and disappear after 24 hours. Instagram and Snapchat are an excellent example of this type of content.

Presently, people have short attention spans, and the way they digest content has significantly changed. In turn, content stories have taken most platforms by storm. They are not only addictive, short, and engaging; people spend a lot of time scrolling through the stories.

Niche-specific social media platforms will have better performance

For a long time, Instagram and Facebook took center stage as the leading social media platforms. In recent years, however, other niches based social media platforms have come up.

For instance, TikTok founded four years ago, gained immense popularity among the youth. On the other hand, B2B companies use LinkedIn for social media to display their enterprise. The gaming community has Twitch for all their needs.

The popularity of upcoming social media platforms will continue gaining popularity in 2020 and beyond.

Instagram will change some of its features

Instagram has emerged as one of the most exponential social media platforms. Any significant changes to its interface will significantly shape the landscape of social media.

One possibility may be for Instagram to remove likes. Recently, the platform proposed a beta test and may proceed to implement the changes in 2020.

In light of this, most people are against the move as they believe Instagram wants to maximize its profit. Most brands pay a lot of money to influencers to help showcase their products to the masses.

Instagram doesn’t get any money from this despite Influencer marketing becoming popular and forcing businesses to move from traditional methods of marketing.

In case Instagram removes likes, most brands will have to pay for Instagram advertising Ads and track their products ROI.

Social commerce will become huge

Social media platforms such as Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram have, for the longest time, help brands display and sell products.

The trend as a retail avenue is getting stronger by the day. In the end, social commerce will become mainstream retail and partner with offline stores and websites.

Influencer marketing will expand exponentially

Although not a new trend, influencer marketing will stay around for a long time. Presently, social media encompasses influencers who are paid well to promote products.

Compared to running an ad campaign, using an influencer helps save money. Furthermore, influencers have a way of helping marketers reach their targeted audience faster.

Conclusion

In 2020, these are some of the trends that will help businesses to soar high. Use the available patterns to your advantage and be ahead of your competition.

Social media is a competitive and dynamic platform, and these trends will play a vital role in enhancing your social media game. Be up to date with the newest developments surrounding the latest themes. Let them be your guiding principle for all social media initiatives.

