Son of Nyakach! CS Matiang’i installed as Luo elder in Kisumu

As Luo songs were sang in the background, Matiang’i, who had sat on the three-legged stool, stood up and received a fly whisk.

As he stood up, the songs continued with intensity.

The Interior minister was then given cow skin that was put on him.

He was also given a cap and a shield as the songs continued.

“Son of Nyakach, a great honour bestowed on me by the elders of Nyakach today during the operationalisation of the newly formed Central Nyakach division in Kisumu,” Matiang’i tweeted.

Matiang’i has openly declared support fore ODM party leader Raila Odinga, saying the majority of Kenyans are with the president and Raila.