Sonko: I am not suffering the way my enemies thought i would

Mike Sonko, the former Nairobi Governor, has called out all those wishing him ill. In one of his morning prayers, the former Governor said that he is not suffering the way his enemies thought he would.

Sonko said he would continue praying and thanking God for keeping him and those who support him safe during this challenging period. Additionally, he said that he knew his enemies are upset because he is doing well.

“I pray that You continue to protect and bless us always. We are aware that not all storms come to destroy us. Some come to clear our paths. It is no wonder that some people are mad at us because we are not suffering the way they want us to. Lord, may you keep on disappointing them. We are in your hands,” Sonko said in his prayer session.

Since his impeachment and arrest, Sonko resolved to share his experiences with his followers on social media pages. He also engages in charity.

The former Governor is now a self-proclaimed blogger. He occasionally shares prayers with his social media followers.

The Senate impeached Sonko on 17th December 2020. City MCAs had initially voted to impeach him, and a majority of the Senators voted to uphold the decision.