Sonko moves to court to block Elachi from assuming role as Governor.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has moved to court seeking orders to bar Speaker Beatrice Elachi from assuming office and governor functions.

In an application filed by his lawyer, Harrison Kinyanjui, the city boss now wants the court to review his bail terms that bar him from accessing his city hall office. This comes after the city boss pleaded not guilty to 19 cases of graft charges.

Milimani chief magistrate Douglas Ogoti stated that Sonko will only be allowed to pick his belongings from city hall in the company of an authorized Officer. In an application filed under a certificate of urgency, Sonko urges that the order by the Anti-corruption court is unconstitutional as it amounts to forcefully removing him from office.

Nairobi has been operating without a deputy governor since January 12, 2018, When Polycap Igathe resigned. The constitution puts the speaker of the county assembly as the next in line if and when the seat is vacant, either by death, insanity, personal will to resign or when the governor is convicted of any crime.

The fact that the county has no deputy governor and the fact that Sonko has not resigned, the county has been thrown into a crisis.

Elachi has since reached out to the Attorney general for an advisory opinion on what next for Nairobi. In the same, Nairobi senator has also asked the senate to hold a special sitting to discuss the crisis at city hall.

The governor is accused of misappropriating Ksh357 million as well as irregularly awarding tenders to his close aides and forging documents that led to the loss of millions of shillings. He is also wanted for assault in Voi and has since been summoned, of which he refused to appear.