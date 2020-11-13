Home News Sossion accuses TSC of using attacks to cripple KNUT
Sossion accuses TSC of using attacks to cripple KNUT

By Stanley Kasee

Secretary-General, Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Wilson Sossion is blaming the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) for instigating attacks with the aim of crippling the union.

In a letter dated November 9, 2020, Sossion disclosed that his office had raised a number of concerns to the Labour Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui’s office, but none of them has been addressed yet.

For instance, the SG claims the check-off system for the months of July, August and December 2019 was withdrawn. Ideally, he means that TSC has been offloading the union members massively contrary to the provisions of Section 48of Labour and Relations Act.

He accused the Labour Ministry of not responding yet all the matters have remained unresolved whereas the teachers employer(TSC) has continued to cripple the operations of KNUT by attacking the check-off system, hence systematically and gradually diminishing the resources of the union.

Some of the concerns the Secretary-General has raised are:

·KNUT workers in 110 branches have lost their salaries, medical insurance and were evicted from houses.

  • 110 KNUT branch offices have been closed down and property auctioned due to diminished resources which stopped services to its members.
  • Allegations that its staff, including the retired officers, have lost medical covers, putting their lives at risk. Adding that it has already lost two branch workers.
  • A number of employees at the head office have been evicted from their houses due to reduced income caused by the attack on the payroll.
  • KNUT staff who have loans have been placed under CRB due to their inability to service their loans.
  • The National Executive Council cannot organize the Annual Delegates Conference for the second year running because of lack of funds

The nominated MP took to Twitter to post the letter addressed to Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui.

