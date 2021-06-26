Sossion is a hero – Senior Counsel, Ahmednasir Abdullahi says

Senior Counsel, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has termed Wilson Sossion a hero after the former KNUT secretary general resigned from his position at the Union.

In a tweet on Saturday morning, Ahmednasir said that the downfall of the Kenya National Union of Teachers had been a result of Jubilee. He likened it to how KANU had destroyed unions and institutions between 1979 and 1990.

Killing institutions and seek control

“Just like KANU of 1979 to 1990 took over EVERTYTHING and sidelined EVERYBODY and suppressed dissenting views and independent MINDS, my BELOVED JUBILEE is killing all institutions and seeks to control EVERYBODY,” he wrote, before adding that Wilson Sossion was a hero.

WILSON SOSSION is A HERO! #knutisdead — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) June 26, 2021

And Ahmednasir Abdullahi was not the only one to see sinister hands that forced Sossion to resign. LSK President Nelson Havi on Friday stated that Sossion’s resignation was ‘Executive Capture of the Teachers Union’. He then said that he would not let them capture the LSK.

The resignation of Secretary General Wilson Sossion from KNUT completes Executive capture of the Teachers Union. We will not allow it to recapture LSK. ^POLSK — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) June 25, 2021

A teary end

Sossion announced his resignation from KNUT, Kenya’s oldest and biggest trade union, on Friday in a teary press conference.

“I have today decided that in KNUT’s interest, its membership and myself, I hereby honourably bow out of KNUT’ leadership,” Sossion announced.

Sossion had been the Secretary-General for KNUT since 2013, rising from KNUT Branch Executive Secretary in 2001 and the second National Vice-Chair in 2007.

Union loses membership

The Teachers Union has been on a free fall over the past few years, with membership to the Union dropping from over 200,000 to a mere 15,000 in 2021.

He resigned just a day before the Union conducted the annual elections of their leadership, currently underway in the Union’s 110 branches.

Sossion was known for his no-nonsense approach when fighting for teachers’ rights through the Union.

Sources indicated, though, that top unionists had planned to oust Sossion in today’s elections. According to reports, Sossion had wanted to continue as the union leader, which top members warned him against.