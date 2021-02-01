Speaker Justin Muturi declares interest in the presidential seat

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has declared his interest in succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta and becoming the next Mt. Kenya region kingpin. Muturi proclaimed that he is willing and ready to serve Kenyans.

Muturi’s supporters are packaging Muturi as the ideal presidential candidate for 2022. Most claim that the 64-year-old is “a safe pair of hands to bring the community together”.

Reacting to a local newspaper story on the race to replace Uhuru, Muturi said that he was ready to serve.

“Ready to serve!”Justin Muturi posted on his social media pages.

The Njuri Nceke Council of Elders, the Embu and Mbeere Cultural Elders, the Kiama Kikuyu Council of Elders, and religious leaders have approached Mr Muturi. Sources have revealed that they want him to be the Mt. Kenya kingpin.

Mr Muturi made his first public appearance after a long time during the Sagana meeting. Sources claim that the National Assembly speaker was one of the brains behind the plan to consolidate the voting bloc.

Most leaders expected that the Sagana meeting would end in the crowning of an interim kingpin. However, it did not happen.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said that he was still in charge.

Additionally, he said that he would continue leading negotiations on behalf of the Mt.Kenya region.

Although the President declared that he was still in charge, leaders in the region fear that the area would face a leadership vacuum once the President retires in 2022.