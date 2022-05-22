Speaker Muturi coalition deal with Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza declared null and void

The Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi’s coalition agreement with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance has been declared null and void in a ruling Political Parties Disputes Tribunal.

The tribunal also rendered a similar ruling on his position as the DP party leader.

Muturi had signed a coalition agreement with Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA, ANC and Ford Kenya parties, which are founding members of the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

The deal meant that the DP party was one of the constituent members of the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

A petition against his position as the party leader and deal with Ruto was filed by three DP party officials; Wambugu Nyamu, Daniel Munene and King’ori Choto.

The three argued that Muturi forcefully became the DP leader despite opposition from party members.

“The appointment of the first respondent (Justin Muturi) as the party leader for the Democratic party of Kenya by the Special National Delegates Conference on 2oth February 2022, was unprocedural and his hereby declared null and void,” the tribunal ruled.

The ruling was made by Jessica M’mbetsa, the chairperson, and Members Samuel Nderitu and Adelaide Mbithi.

On Muturi’s coalition deal with Ruto, the tribunal ruled: “…The purported coalition agreement entered into with the third interested party by the first respondent on behalf of the Democratic party of Kenya was done without the authority of Democratic Party of Kenya and is null and void”.