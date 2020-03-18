Home News Sports Tribunal declares FKF regime illegal
Sports Tribunal declares FKF regime illegal

By Chuoyo Protus
SDT chair, John Ohaga
SDT chair, John Ohaga at a past event. he has nullified FKF's elections. Photo - courtesy

The Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) yesterday declared that the current FKF regime was in office illegally.

In the landmark ruling, Ohaga also declared null and void the branch elections held earlier this month. He, additionally, stated that the federation presidential elections slated for later this month as unlawful.

“The eligibility criteria at section 4 of 2020 Electoral Code are unreasonable and designed to lock out potential aspirants and is, therefore, a violation of free and fair elections in accordance with the Sports Act 2013 and constitution of Kenya 2010,” Ohaga read out his ruling.

Ongoing wrangles

Last year in December, the SDT cancelled the FKF national elections slated for December 7th. It had also nullified the county elections that took place in November.

Ohaga nullified those elections too. In his ruling, he said it was because the federation did not follow the stringent requirements that Sports Registrar, Rose Wasike, had set.

Thus, in this new ruling, Ohaga dropped the ball at FIFA’s court. He gave the ruling through video link.

The SDT chair requested the world football governing body, FIFA to appoint a normalisation committee.

“It is hoped that this proposition will commend itself to FIFA and that it will take immediate steps to appoint a Normalisation Committee and advise FKF and the Tribunal of the identity of the persons recommended for such appointment.” Reads the ruling.

He said the move was because FKF’s tenure had expired. Ohaga, however, upheld the FKF electoral board.

FKF rejoinder

The FKF responded through CEO Barry Otieno. The CEO stated that the federation will share the ruling with FIFA to chart a way forward.

“Football Kenya Federation has been informed of the Sports Dispute Tribunal decision to cancel the FKF elections and end the term of the federation’s National Executive Committee. In this regard, the federation will formally share the SDT ruling with FIFA upon receipt, for a way forward.” Barry Otieno said.

However, the current FKF president, Nick Mwendwa, will remain in office and discharge his duty as he has been doing.

