Spotlight On FGM: Woman In Court For Circumcising Daughters

By Joyce Rizzoli

On Friday, a woman in Tharaka-Nithi county was charged with circumcising her two underage daughters. She was later on released on a one million shillings bond by the courts and the case scheduled for hearing on the 6th of January 2020.

The woman who was identified as Mary Kinyua took her two daughters on a trip to Kitui County where the illegal procedure is alleged to have taken place.

Suspicious neighbors alerted the authorities after the girls returned and started acting suspiciously. Upon inquiry, they narrated part of the ordeal to some neighbors who then alerted the local administration.

Upon examination, the results confirmed that they had indeed gone through female genital mutilation.

When confronted Mary Kinyua said that she was not party to the circumcision of her daughters and was completely unaware that they had undergone the cut. She pointed the accusing finger to the girls’ grandmother who is not alive to answer to the charges as she had passed on a month earlier.

In 2011, Kenya passed a law that prohibits the practice of Female Genital Mutilation. Anyone who is found guilty of practicing this crude and outdated tradition risks facing tough penalties.

The community of Tharaka-Nithi has embraced other forms of rites of passage for their daughters although a high number are still practicing the outlawed tradition.

The commander of police at the Tharaka sub-county Mr. Kiprop Ruto confirmed this report and also issued an alert to the community to report the whereabouts of the girls’ father who has since gone missing.

The girls were aged sixteen and ten.

