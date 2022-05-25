Menu
Standoff as Jumwa, PAA governor candidate supporters clash in Kilifi

Date:

Tension is building up at Msabaha grounds in Malindi ahead of Kenya Kwanza flagbearer William Ruto’s visit following the supremacy battle between PAA and UDA.

Supporters of Aisha Jumwa and those of George Kithi and William Mtengo engaged in supremacy battles.

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa says the area is a UDA zone while PAA supporters claim it is their zone.

The standoff happened hours before the Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders arrived at the venue for the rally.

Ruto, Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi and a host of Kenya Kwanza leaders had a county economic forum in Mombasa earlier on Wednesday morning.

They were on the way to Kilifi when Jumwa and Kithi’s supporters charged against each other.

The seemingly agitated Jumwa was heard asking Kithi to only focus on controlling his supporters as she does the same to hers.

The two leaders are both eyeing to succeed Kingi as the next Governor.

They will be facing off with ODM’s Gideon Mung’aro.

