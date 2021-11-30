State of the Nation: What to expect from President Uhuru’s address

President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses the nation at State House, Nairobi. [PSCU]



President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to address Kenyans on a number of issues today at 2.00 pm.

Tuesday’s joint session of the National Assembly and the Senate is the second to happen under adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

It will be Uhuru’s second-last address as dictated in the Constitution of Kenya.

Today’s address will be one to watch, with Kenyans keen to hear what the president will put emphasis on, as he nears the end of his second term.

Some of the issues he is expected to give priority include the global Covid-19 pandemic and mitigation steps towards the emergent Omicron variant, the 2022 General Elections, and the country’s ailing economy and ballooning debt.

According to the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), the country had a Sh4 trillion external debt and Sh3.7 trillion domestic debt as of June this year.

We can also expect the president to touch on matters security, the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), corruption, famine, and drought.

Currently, about 2.5 million Kenyans are facing famine in twenty-three counties.

Kenyans also expect Uhuru to touch on the high cost of food and basic commodities. Kenyans had expected prices of food items including milk and sugar to remain constant after President Uhuru Kenyatta lifted the countrywide curfew in October, and several other Covid-19 containment measures.

But the soaring cost of commodities has forced people to brace for hard times ahead of Christmas festivities.

Vegetable oil, sugar, and a packet of milk take the lion’s share of people’s daily earnings top food items whose prices have been soaring.

He is also expected to update the country on his administration’s progress achieved in the realization of our National Values in line with the Constitution.

