State officials flouting curfew rules amid Covid-19 pandemic

By Erick Flavour

A Member of Parliament, judicial officer, and over twelve police officers were among the people arrested and detained for violating rules since the curfew took effect on 27 March 2020.

Some were caught in groups taking alcohol, others while locked in bars and others on the road. Police reports indicate that some of them have been charged in court for violation of set rules.

Over the weekend, MP for Embakasi Central Benjamin Gathiru Mwangi was arrested alongside 34 others from a bar in Ruai area for going against the government’s directive that had banned bars and restaurants from operating until further notice.

Also, a judicial officer and a military officer were held at the Embakasi Police Station for flouting the rules. They two were, however, released after they explained their presence at the premises they were.

The police also arrested a musician who is said to have been partying on Saturday in Runda area.

In Embakasi Nyayo Estate, police took into custody 18 revelers who were partying and enjoying themselves in a house.

A national administration officer was also caught in a bar and taken into police custody along with six others for flouting the set regulations.

Nairobi Police boss Philip Ndolo stated that they would be taking those found breaking the rules into forced quarantine.

“Because they are a danger to the society and they don’t want to observe the set rules, we may be forced to take some of them into forced quarantine,” he said.

Ndolo urged Nairobi residents to take seriously the measures put in place to curb the Covid-19 spread.

Also, at least ten others are being investigated for various offenses counting assault on members of the public while enforcing the curfew.

According to the police, there could be more incidents that could have happened but were not reported.

Most officers who were caught were locked inside various social joints with other revelers in breach of the curfew law.

Last week, seven police officers were arrested in a closed bar in Makongeni Estate, Nairobi. In Mwimuto area, Nairobi, a police officer, was arrested for suspected robbery from a shop during the ongoing curfew.

