State to open hot water treatment facility to boost horticulture

The Government, through the Agriculture and Food Authority [AFA], plans to open a hot water treatment facility in Nairobi.

Agriculture CS Peter Munya said the facility will boost export of Kenya’s horticulture products to international markets.

He spoke at the Horticulture and Crops Directorate [HCD] headquarters at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Munya said the hot water treatment plant is a viable intervention for the fruit fly issue and by establishing this facility, Kenya will not only increase mango quality and value but will also be able to enter other lucrative markets.

He said the fruit fly had been a challenge even forcing the country to enact a self-imposed ban on mango exports in 2015.

“The volume exported that year was 14,047,648 MT valued at Sh1.61 billion. Since then, the volume exported decreased to 7,114,721 MT in 2020 valued at Sh1.05 billion,” he said.

Munya noted that after a series of successful interventions including the establishment of pest free areas and areas of low pest preference in select counties, Kenya was able to ship its first mango consignment to Italy in 2021 since the self-ban was effected.

“Following this development, the volume exported rose to 10,378,480 MT valued at Sh1.716 billion. Kenya is now at a trajectory phase to regain its market share in EU and win more markets. Fresh horticultural exports have continued to be one of the leading foreign exchange income earners for the country,” he said.

Data from the Horticulture and Crops Directorate (HCD) shows that the total value of horticultural produce exported in 2021 increased by 5.1 percent.

This was from Sh150 billion in 2020 to Sh157.6 billion in 2021, while volumes increased by 29 percent from 314,000 MT in 2020 to 406,000 MT in 2021.