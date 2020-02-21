State to seize 6,000 illegal firearms – Matiang’i says

Two months after destroying 8,000 guns, the government has seized 6,000 other illegal firearms.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i reported on Friday that the government would burn another batch of guns in two months.

“We have been piling the firearms that we have actively been mopping up across the country. We will destroy them soon,” Matiang’i said.

The CS noted that the issue of illegal firearms was considered one area experiencing the most conflicts.

He said that the situation indicated a severe problem with regards to checks against the movement of criminal goods into the country.

Matiang’i said that the security agents must center on smuggling of guns as well as other illegal items since the country could not continue confiscating and destroying weapons.

He also noted that illegal trade generates direct and indirect revenue for criminals and terrorists.

The CS was speaking in Mombasa during a conference convened to establish a legal framework for tackling multinational organized crimes.

In November last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta led the destruction of 8,700 illegal guns as well as 366,000 bullets.

Kenya’s history of the public burning of unlawful firearms dates back to 2003 with regards to various United Nations (UN) commitments to wiping out trade in lightweight weapons and small arms.

The commitments comprise the UN Firearms Protocol of 2001, the Sustainable Development Goals of 2015, and the Arms Trade Treaty of 2013.

The illegal weapons were seized in the vetting and crackdown of gun holders launched in 2019 by Dr. Matiang’i.

The CS gave an ultimatum for the firearm holders to surrender the weapons for authentication by the Firearms Licensing Board.

About the bureau, Matiang’i said that the government was dedicated to clean-up since it had long permitted the criminal syndicates to assist applicants in acquiring licenses by bypassing rules and manipulating the systems.

According to the Geneva-based Small Arms Survey, as of June 2018, Kenyan civilians had acquired about 70,000 firearms for personal use. Nevertheless, not more than 10,000 of the guns had been registered.

In January 2020, Interior CS suspended the issuance of new licenses to dealers in firearms in an attempt to reduce the number of unlawful arms in the wrong hands.

By 2019, it was reported that the government had reduced the number of firearm dealers in Kenya from 33 down to 15.

A section of legislators had opposed the crackdown saying that it left them exposed to criminals.

The clampdown also led to the recovery of hundreds of firearms in the North Rift, and even some of the National Police Reservists (NPR) were disarmed.

Additionally, the operation saw the Interior CS Dr. Matiang’i introduce a biometric card for the gun holders.