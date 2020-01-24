Home News Steps to renew dialogue in marriage
Steps to renew dialogue in marriage

By Laiza Maketso
image courtesy crosswalk.com

Without warning, couples do not synchronize anymore. Life with its vicissitudes can disrupt the harmonious rhythm of a relationship.

Work-related issues, intense emotions, pride, and marital problems can make reconnecting difficult. When you embark on renewing dialogue, defensiveness and criticism will not solve any problems. Instead, talk over every issue affecting the both of you, clean the slate, and start over.

Stay in the present and avoid as much as possible from bringing up past issues. A couple who feel their marriage going down the drain can use these steps for reconnection.

  1. Show gratitude and appreciation to your listening partner

Gratitude and appreciation can be expressed through saying, “I value and you are important to me.” Such words cultivate trust and commitment, building a stronger bond between couples.

Compromise is a necessity in a relationship and two people realizing this helps them support each other. At the end of addressing issues, always thank your partner by acknowledging how understanding they have been.

Communication is a two-way street; hence, it needs to be in both directions. Even if it means appreciating a person daily or once a week, what you need is, it makes a significant impact.

All the discourse becomes a past story, and you enjoy each other’s company. Do not tell each other what you do not want instead of your wants.

  1. Tell each other the things you need instead of those you don’t want

Anytime you want to let your needs known by your partner, avoid criticism and blame. Using “I” in addressing your expectations makes it easy for them to see your point of view and make an effort where they were not.

Share the real deal and be honest; at the same time, your words need to be kind so as not to offend your spouse.

The adage “So often what matters most is not what you say, but how you say it.” Most times, marriages turn from bad to terrific is because partners learn to speak to each other with kindness.

The diving need in a relationship is for the husband to be respected and the wife to be loved. Once these two traits are present daily, things run smoothly in a household.

  1. Use open-ended questions when responding to statements beforehand

When using open questions, it makes your partner know you are curious and would like answers. Words such as “how,” “why,” and “how” prevent from getting the “no” and “yes,” response. Instead, you engage more in stories helping couples understand the needs of one another better.

  1. Giving in helps with mutual respect

Sometimes when overwhelmed with problems as human beings, we blame each other for the issues at hand. This method of dialogue causes a one-upmanship stance. In the long run, there will never be a satisfactory solution as you end up pointing fingers and believing the other person is wrong.

 

