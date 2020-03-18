Stop blaming the President for the Chinese plane that landed into the country, It’s dumb – Vera Sidika speaks

Socialite and businesswoman Vera Sidika has stated that it is dumb to blame President Uhuru Kenyatta for the plane that landed into the country carrying 239 Chinese passengers a few weeks ago despite the Coronavirus scare at the time.

Taking to her social media page, the socialite who also doubles up as a singer and a C.E.O stressed out that she had been debating with people about the issue and they do not make sense. She went on to explain that if something was to be done at the time, then it should have been canceling all flights from everywhere not just one route.

“So many people busy blaming the President for letting the flight from China into the country and that’s dumb. Been debating with everyone telling me this and they think they make sense, honestly, if anything was to be done at all would be to cancel all flights from everywhere not just one route how do y’all even reason” read her post.

Before the Coronavirus which originated from China become a universal pandemic as declared by the World Health Organization, the Kenyan government allowed a plane carrying 239 Chinese people into the country. A certain worker recorded a video of the plane landing and uploaded it on social media which made Kenyans angry that the government was interested in money instead of securing the safety of its citizens first.

Kenyans made their frustrations known which forced the government to ban all flights coming from China. The brave worker’s actions were applauded by Kenyans who claimed that the government was hiding something from them. Despite the applause, the worker got into trouble with his employees who suspended him from work and also took him to court. He, however, was found not guilty of any charges and he resumed work immediately.

The deadly disease has, however, found its way into the country has so far affected seven people which has led the government to ban all public gatherings across the country as well as ordering the closure of learning institutions. No death has been reported in the country yet. Other countries worldwide are also being affected by the disease which has led to every country closing all their entry points to control and contain the disease as scientists try to find a cure for it. On 17 March 2020, President Uhuru Kenyatta stated that Saturday 21 March will be National Prayers’ Day with the prayers starting at 12:00 noon.