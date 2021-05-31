Stop dividing Kenyans, Uhuru on KMC handover to military

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked political leaders to focus on development and stop dividing Kenyans.

Speaking in Kisumu Shipyard on Monday, where Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye accompanied him, Uhuru said he was busy spearheading projects and making noise will not stop his plan.

The president was referring to a section of Kenyans who raised questions after he transferred the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) from the Ministry of Agriculture to the Ministry of Defense through an executive Order about eight months ago.

“Mtapiga kelele tukifanya kazi. Previous regimes undertook to revamp KMC but only wasted resources. Kenya Defense Forces are Kenyans, let’s stop the politics when we engage them in projects,” Uhuru said.

The Head of State noted that there was a need to involve the KDF in the management of some of the projects to let the work be done smoothly.

KDF was given the task of restoring infrastructure and developing an ambitious business strategy for the commission, but the move was opposed by the Senate, which argued that there was no public participation conducted before the decision was arrived at.

“I’m proud that by working with the KDF, Kenya Railways among others, we have been able to renovate the Kisumu port. You need to appoint the Greatest Noisemaker as a Prefects and the classroom will be silent,” Uhuru stated.

After the speech, Uhuru commissioned the Kenya Shipyard Limited and laid the foundation for MV Uhuru 2.

This is the first ship to be built in Kisumu in conjunction with the Kenya Navy after 70 years.

The president then handed over tools of operations to KSL Managing Director Brig Paul Otieno, namely company seal, company certificate, flag as well as a certificate of incorporation.

The Head of State was then seen onboard the ship, as members of the press took photos of the ship and the leaders that were present.

The revitalization of the port, which has been dormant since 2000, started in 2019, a year after the “handshake” between Uhuru and ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

The objective was to open up water transport, open business opportunities and connect Kenya to the East African countries.