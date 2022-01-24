Stowaway survives 11-hour flight from Johannesburg to Amsterdam

“We were surprised upon finding this man but even more surprised at him being alive after the plane flew over 10,000 kilometres in very, very cold temperatures,” Helmonds told CNN.

The man was revived and stabilized at the airport.

Schiphol Airport spokeswoman Willemeike Koster told CNN that they learned about a Stowaway on a cargo plane at the airport’s cargo platform, on Sunday morning.

Two years ago, questions emerged regarding a stowaway who is believed to have clung onto a Kenya Airways flight from Nairobi only to drop from the London skies.

The man is thought to have found his way into the plane’s undercarriage at Jomo Kenyatta International airport before embarking on an 8,000-mile overnight flight to London.

The report identified the stowaway as airport worker Paul Manyasi and, according to Sky, the story was based on corroborated interviews with people who identified as friends, relatives and his colleagues – including his father.