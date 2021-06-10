Student drives nail into principal’s head over fees arrears

Kericho police have launched a search for a form three boy of Ainamoi Secondary School after he pierced the school principal with a nail yesterday evening.

The unfortunate incident, which took place at 6 pm, saw the student take a plank with a project and hit the school head on the head.

Following the matter, the head called for help. However, upon the bursar’s arrival, the student had already fled.

Rono was taken to the nearest hospitals, and medics managed to stop the bleeding. At around 10 pm, the hospital discharged him, and he continues recovering at home.

It’s believed the brawl arose from an earlier incident where the principal sent home students with fees balance, including the culprit.

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) representative has since denounced the incident.

Upon the increase in indiscipline in most schools, CS George Magoha reintroduced the caning of students.

According to the CS, corporal punishment would help bring back sanity to schools.

“Learners will not make mistakes and walk scot-free. We will pursue all avenues to ensure these incidents are neutralized before they escalate. We shall authorize teachers to punish them,” stated Magoha.

Simultaneously, suspected thugs killed three security guards staffing Kivaywa secondary school in Kakamega county.

The thieves stole a public address system, laptop, a TV set, and money worth Ksh 150,000.

Thomas Ototo, Matete OCPD, confirmed that the police had launched a search to investigate the incident.