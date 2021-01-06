Students go on strike 2 days after schools officially reopen (VIDEO)

Father Simon Secondary School Students have gone on a strike on Wednesday the 6th of January 2021, barely two days after schools officially reopened.

According to reports, the students went on strike after some of them missed meals on Tuesday the 5th of January 2021.

Some students also blamed some teachers for the hunger pangs, further claiming that they sold the school’s food supplies while the students were on the Covid-19 break. This, according to them, is the reason why the school could not feed the students.

The learners were also concerned that the school’s Board of Management was delaying hiring teachers, yet they had already dismissed six teachers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

From a video seen by kenyannews.co.ke, the students boldly marched on the road chanting songs while holding up branches in protest.

Here is the video:

At the time of publishing this post, Education CAS Zack Kinuthia or CS George Magoha had not commented.

When contacted about the students’ strike by a local daily, a minister from the Busia County government declined to comment on it. The legislator further noted that secondary schools are not under the county government, and the school heads are better positioned to explain what was going on.

Challenges facing students as schools reopen

This students’ strike adds to some of the challenges schools have been facing since they reopened on the 4th of January. Some of the other issues are financial constraints, traders selling counterfeit school supplies, and social distancing hardships.

Schools in Rift Valley are also battling with the aftermath of the flooding of Lake Baringo and Bogoria.

Recently, a video made rounds on social media soliciting mixed reactions after two teachers were recorded teaching different subjects while in the same classroom.

One teacher was teaching English while the other one was teaching Religious Education.

The class 8 pupils from Ngambo Primar School had to share a class with the PP1 students in Seriani Primary school after floods submerged their school.