Subjecting Kalonzo to some humiliating ‘interview’ is impunity

Deputy President William Ruto has said that subjecting Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to a humiliating running mate interview is impunity.

Speaking on Wednesday, the second in command insisted that every leader deserves respect.

Ruto added that Kenyans must unite to eliminate the culture of deceit in politics, which is all some politicians are know for.

“Though we are competitors, to subject HE Kalonzo to some humiliating ‘interview’ is impunity. We must unite to eliminate the culture of political deceit, the hallmark of some politicians. Whatever the circumstances every leader deserves some dignity and respect. Heshima si utumwa,” he tweeted.

This comes amidst reports of unease in Kalonzo Musyoka’s camp, with allies urging him not to show up for the Raila running mate interview.

They argue that he has been vice president for five years, and deputised Raila twice. They insist that going for the interview will be disrespect.

More to follow….